On Jan. 12, Stephen Howard Sachs of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by children Elisabeth Sachs (David Sheehy) and Leon Sachs (Pearl James) and grandchildren Jack Sheehy, Liza Sheehy and Chloe Sachs. He was predeceased by wife Sheila K. Sachs and parents Shirley and Leon Sachs.

Contributions may be sent to the Public Justice Center, 201 N. Charles St., Suite 1200, Baltimore, MD 21201.