On June 30, Benjamin Sacks at 79. He is survived by wife Roslyn Sacks; sons Rob (Marina) Sacks and Michael Sacks; and granddaughter Gianna Sacks. He was predeceased by brother Barron Sacks and parents Herbert and Dorothy Sacks.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.