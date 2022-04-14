On March 25, Ida Greenberg Saffron (née Kipnes) at the age of almost 95. She is survived by her loving children Bonnie Harrison and Stuart (Nancy) Greenberg; beloved sister Pauline (Richard) Moses; devoted granddaughters Jamie Harrison and Stacy Harrison; dear grandchildren Danika, Micle, Will, Nate and Brianna; and great-grandchildren Joshua and Elliott; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her devoted husbands Nathan Greenberg and Jerome Saffron; beloved siblings Minnie (Abe) Greenberg, David (Fritzie) Kipnes, Dorothy (Leonard) Seiler and Beatrice (Mickey) Rohfsler; and dear parents Sadie and Samuel Kipnes. The family would like to thank the staff of BridgingLife Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care and compassion.

Contributions may be sent to BridgingLife Hospice, Development Office, 200 Memorial Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Visiting Angels, 10451 Mill Run Circle, #400, Owings Mills, MD 21117.