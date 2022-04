On April 9, Ruth Sager (née Manz) of Baltimore at 71. She is survived by husband Phillip Sager; children Victor Sager, Benjamin (Juliana) Sager and Sarah (Scott) Slater; sister Pat (John) Conforti; and grandchildren Leora and Rowan Slater. She was predeceased by brothers Jim Manz and Jerry Manz.

Contributions may be sent to National Federation of the Blind, 200 E. Wells St., Baltimore, MD 21230 or Blind Industries and Services of Maryland, 3345 Washington Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21227.