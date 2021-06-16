On May 25, Michael Kenneth Sahm. He is survived by wife Dawn Sahm (née Mink); children Ashley Sahm, Heather (Corey) Whitney and Megan Sahm; parents Toby and the late Lee Sahm; siblings Andrea Zettel and Steven (Mindy) Sahm; aunt Audrey Dagold and the late Don Dagold; nieces and nephews Taylor Zettel, Lyndsay Zettel, Danielle Zettel, Leah Sahm and Seth Sahm; and cousins Gail and Murray Green, Cindi and Michael Pollack, Amy and Brad Glaser and Jodi and Clark Lare. He lost a valiant battle with lung cancer. An accomplished mechanical engineer who specialized in practical integrated energy systems, he held over 42 U.S. patents, a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Stanford university, an MSE from Arizona State and a BS in mechanical engineering from University of Maryland. He burst with pride kvelling about his loving and supportive wife Dawn, and his accomplished and brilliant daughters Ashley, Heather and new son-in-law Corey and Megan.

Contributions may be sent to his mother, Toby Sahm, 2600 Gage Ct., Apt. D, Baltimore, MD 21209.