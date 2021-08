On Aug. 1, Yossif Sakirski of Baltimore at 88. He is survived by companion Emma Fradkina; daughter Nona (Zack) Trutsi; stepchildren Irina Yusupov and David Yusupov; sister Genya Sakirski; and grandchildren Henry Trutsi, Stanley Trutsi and Elvera Yusupov. He was predeceased by parents Manya and Gregori Sakirski.