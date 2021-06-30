On June 15, Dianne Salama (Tompakov) of Baltimore at 74. She was predeceased by husband of 53 years Dr. Victor Salama and brother Dr. Harvey Tompakov. She is survived by children Lisa Hooper, Michael Salama and Andrew Salama; grandchildren Lindsey, Hailey, Sol and Yael, Benjamin, Micah and Avner; son-in-law Mitch Hooper; and daughters-in-law Lisa Primavera and Rachel Barbanel-Fried. She was a lifelong resident of Baltimore and a graduate of the Park School. She fell in love with Victor while they were both working at Sinai Hospital. She became an active supporter of the Chimes of Baltimore.

Contributions may be sent to the Chimes of Maryland, online at chimes.org/get-involved/donate.