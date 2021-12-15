On Nov. 28, Esther B. Saltzman (née Blankman) of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by daughter Dr. Marlene E. Rogers; son-in-law Timothy Josiah; sisters-in-law Gladys Blankman and Carol Blankman; granddaughters Wendy (Bryan) Dillon and Jennifer Ruden; and great-grandchildren Lindsey Dillon, Dana Dillon, Garrett Dillon, Judith Ruden and Jillian Ruden.

She was predeceased by husband Albert Saltzman; daughter Judith Ann Josiah; siblings Thelma Blankman, Albert J. Blankman, Dr. Norman Blankman and Inez Blankman; and parents Eva and Aaron Blankman. She

lost her husband Albert in 2006, and her daughter Judy in 1992. She lived a long and full life, and will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and sister. May her memory be for a blessing always.

Contributions may be sent to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228.