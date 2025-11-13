Saluting the Troops in Owings Mills

Jewish veterans and supporters gathered Nov. 11 for the annual Veterans Day Kaddish Ceremony at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Post 167 of the Jewish War veterans and Jewish Uniformed Services Association conducted the service in honor of veterans that have passed on. Among those in attendance: JUSA Director Chesky Tenenbaum; Maryland State Delegate Jon Cardin; Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka; JWV Post 167 Commander Dan Berkovitz; Colonel Andy Wolkstein USAF (Ret.); Baltimore County Veterans Commission Chair Colonel Charley Jay and Jonathan Schwartz, special assistant to Baltimore County Executive Katherine Klausmeier. (Courtesy of Dan Berkovitz)