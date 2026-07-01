Sam Sobkov: Pikesville Resident Gets a Head Start on Jewish Leadership

When Sam Sobkov moved back home to Baltimore after stints in Nashville and Chicago, he looked around and realized many of his friends had left the area. All of a sudden, he found himself wondering what he would do to make friends in Baltimore, something he never considered a possibility.

When Sobkov was in Chicago, he found that young Jewish life was his ticket to new friends, new experiences and a community made up of people like him. So he decided to take that approach in his new — or, old — home.

Sobkov joined The Associated’s Young Adult Division in 2024, and hasn’t looked back. He is involved, Jewish and proud of his connection to the organization. Most of all, it helped him find that community he wanted, as have other Jewish organizations.

“The Young Adult Division has been a great outlet to meet people and to make friends. I’ve found myself getting involved with [other types of] young leadership. I’ve gotten to know [people] through the Friends of the IDF organization, which I’ve also really enjoyed engaging in events with,” Sobkov said.

For Sobkov, finding time to be involved is a passion, as evidenced by how busy he already is. After graduating from Vanderbilt University, he got a job working as a consultant with KPMG before deciding his heart wasn’t in it as much as he hoped it would be. He obtained a second bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Maryland Global Campus, and is now working on his master’s in accounting from Loyola University Maryland. After that, he’ll get his CPA and start a job in Bethesda.

“Accounting was something I studied for a moment at Vanderbilt, and I found when all my classmates were saying, ‘oh, it’s extremely challenging,’ I found it pretty manageable. Honestly, I enjoyed it, and so I thought I would go after getting a degree. It’s all proved to be a transition to still doing that kind of corporate business lifestyle, but in the lines of accounting,” Sobkov said.

With the Young Adult Division, Sobkov has found a niche supporting the Engage365 committee, planning events, engaging people and recruiting others to come to events. He enjoys being a familiar and friendly face to new members when they make their way to their first event.

In the future, Sobkov sees himself being involved with The Associated or the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, if he ends up relocating to the nation’s capital at some point.

“I think that the community needs leaders, and I’m fit for that, so I think that that’s something I want to commit myself to, and be that kind of person who people can rely on to support the community as much as possible,” Sobkov said.

While D.C. is still an option for the 27-year-old Pikesville resident, Baltimore will always be where he’s from and it’s where he currently calls home. And, in true Baltimore fashion, he’ll leap at the chance to take a friendly jab at our neighbors to the southwest.

“I don’t think D.C. should get to have all the fun. I think good things will happen [in Baltimore], and it only gets better when more people decide that they’ll give a Shabbat or a watch party or a volunteering event a try. I’m convinced of that,” he said.

Sobkov said the message displayed on benches around Charm City proclaiming Baltimore “The Greatest City in America,” isn’t far off. Something he tells anyone who will listen is that Baltimore is “the most slept-on food destination in the country.”

He thinks it’s also a particularly great place for young Jews.

“I think Baltimore, especially for a Jewish person in 2026, [is great],” Sobkov said. “The Wall Street Journal said that Baltimore is [one of the] most promising cities for young professionals to move to, and I think that’s probably true. There’s diversity of neighborhoods, there’s a lot to do. The Orioles, the Ravens — what’s not to like?”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com