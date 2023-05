On April 23, Samantha Caplan Schroeder of Manchester at 52. She is survived by husband Rob Schroeder; children Brittany Caplan, Jessica Jenkins, Kyle Schroeder and Halle Schroeder; parents Katherine Katz and Ron Caplan (Leigh Cochrane); brother Matthew (Tasha) Caplan; grandchild Ellie Marasco; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jimmy Schroeder and Janet Ellis; and many nieces.

Contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.