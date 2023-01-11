On December 7, Samuel Ponczak of Arlington, Va., at 84. He is survived by his children, Raquel (Steven) Hecker, Joseph Ponczak (Marcy Spector) and Brian (Jana) Ponczak; his sister, Gisele (Bernard) Icore; grandchildren Felicia Hecker, Jake Hecker, Harrison Ponczak, Will Ponczak, Sarina Ponczak, Caleb Ponczak, Anna Ponczak and Molly Ponczak; and nephews, cousins and other family and friends around the world. He was predeceased by his wife, Frieda L. Ponczak (née Greenblatt); and his parents, Jacob and Sally Ponczak.

Samuel lived his life in the service of those around him. A Holocaust survivor, he spent much of his life supporting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., through many years of selfless volunteering. His hard work will forever serve as an example to those he knew.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum at: donate.ushmm.org or to the charity of your choice.