On Jan. 21, Samuil Ginzburg of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by daughter Irina (Naum) Feinstein; grandson Alex (Regina) Feinstein; and great-grandchildren Samantha Feinstein and Nikki Feinstein. He was predeceased by wife Asya Ginzburg; sister Maria (Gregori) Golovchiner; and parents Evgenia and Shay Ginzburg.

