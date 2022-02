On Jan. 19, Sheldon Sandler of Pikesville at 89 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by wife Carol Greif Sandler; children Jean Carol Sandler and Jonathan Sheldon Sandler; son-in-law J.David Sandler; grandchildren Isaac Sandler and Julian Sandler; brother Charles E. Sandler (Betty); and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Meyer and Irene Sandler.

Contributions may be sent to Maryland Association for Parkinson Support (MAPS), P.O. Box 450, Brooklandville, MD 21022, or their website.