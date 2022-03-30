On March 14, Michael L. Sandler of Pikesville at 72. He is survived by wife Rebecca Sandler (née Millstone); daughter Sara Sandler; sister Melissa Brezner; and brothers-in-law Joseph (Jody) Millstone, Sam (Jennifer) Millstone and Richard Mandy. He was predeceased by parents Claire Garmer and Amnon Sandler; siblings Diane Mandy and Craig Sandler; and parents-in-law J. Max and Elaine Millstone.

Contributions may be sent to support the Children’s Heart Program at the University of Maryland Medical System Foundation. You may also send a check payable to University of Maryland Medical System Foundation to UMMS Foundation, P.O. Box 64573, Baltimore, MD 21298. Please note in the memo line that this gift is in memory of Michael Sandler.