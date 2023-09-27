On Aug. 23, Sandra Pushkin. She is survived by daughters Stacey (Raymond) Klebanow and Amy Pushkin; grandchildren Gabrielle Klebanow, Max Klebanow and Carly Jarkiewicz; sisters Leslie Maloff and Adrienne Packer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by husband Philip Pushkin and parents Melba and Herman Engel. She was a schoolteacher at Howard Park Elementary and Bais Yaakov School for Girls. Music brought her such tremendous joy. She loved writing stories, photography, creating beautiful works of art, playing golf, musicals, vacationing with her family and spending laugh-filled times with her friends and family. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and laughter, sarcasm and always wanted to be remembered for making

people laugh.

Contributions may be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.