Sandra “Sandee” Lever passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on September 11, surrounded by her loving family. At 91, she faced her recent diagnosis of cancer with the same strength, positivity, courage, and clarity that characterized her life. Sandee was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Barry Lever, who passed away in February 2019. Sandee leaves behind her children, Scott Lever (Shelley Hendler), Beth (Brett) Gold, and Jonathan (Laura) Lever; her sister and brother-in-law, Bonny and David Walker; her grandchildren, Arielle Lever (Andrew Eisen), Sara Lever, Ian Lever (Emily Allen), Sam Lever, Sophie Lever, and Caroline Lever; and her great-grandchildren, Makai and Lila Eisen. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Horowitz. Sandee was also deeply loved by her nieces and nephews, Adena and Jon Goldberg, Shana Walker, Brad and Rachel Beaver, and Shari Stein, as well as her great-nieces and great-nephews, Joelle, Zach, and Eli Rosen; Ben, Noah, Dani, and Jonah Goldberg; and her cherished great-nieces in Michigan. She also left behind her loving shih tzu companion of 13 years, Sochi.