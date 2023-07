On July 12, Sandy Williams (née Raskin) of Baltimore at 86. She is survived by sons Phillip (Beth) Williams and Charles (Karen) Williams; grandchildren Lola, Eva, Yale and Zachary Williams; and brother Fred Raskin. She was predeceased by husband Yale Williams; parents Helen and Alan Raskin; and brother Bruce Raskin.

Contributions may be sent to Bridging Life Hospice or Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).