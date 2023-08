On July 31, Sanford “Larry” Rosenbloom of Pikesville at 88. He is survived by wife Simone Rosenbloom (née Goldstein); children Jamie (Kenny) Bernstein, Michael (Alisa) Rosenbloom and Laurie (Richard) Gottlieb; grandchildren Mason Bernstein, Samantha Bernstein, Hallye Rosenbloom, Lindsey Rosenbloom, Brooke Gottlieb and Alexandra Gottlieb. He was predeceased by sister Zelda (Marvin) Geller; sister-in-law Ettadean (Irwin) Epstein; and parents Jack and Helen Rosenbloom.

