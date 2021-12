On Nov. 29, Carolyn Sanger (née Wolpe) of Chico, Calif., at 75. She is survived by children Amy (Jeremy) Miller and Ross Sanger; siblings Robert (Marcy) Wolpe and Rona (Joseph) Katz; granddaughters Zia and Tali Miller; and numerous caring relatives and friends.

Contributions may be made to HIAS, Camp Journey or Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic (part of Weill Cornell Medical College).