On Jan. 10, Olivia Corpuz Santillan of Pikesville at 65. She is survived by husband Genaro Santillan; children Gracie Lou Santillan and Genevieve Santillan; sister Francia Corpuz; and grandchildren Gabriel Kimpo, Gerald Kimpo, Jasper Kimpo and Jairus Kimpo.

Contributions may be sent to Genevieve Santillan at 4509 Dresden Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.