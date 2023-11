On Oct. 20, Sara Spatz of Baltimore at 77. She is survived by daughter Abigail Cohen (Patricia Sundberg) and brothers Jonas (Lois) Spatz and Saul Spatz. She was predeceased by parents Anna and Simon Spatz. She was a strong, independent woman who created the life she wanted.

Contributions may be sent to The Parkinson’s Foundation, online at parkinson.org.