On August 7, Sarah Braun (née Cohn) of Baltimore at 75. She is survived by husband Emil Braun; children Ilana (Rabbi Tzvi) Tuchman, Maya (Rabbi Michoel) Feder, Ranya (Dovid) Greenberger, Atara (Rabbi Dovid) Rosenbaum (of Silver Spring, MD), Ari (Esther) Braun and Rabbi Rafi (Devorah Chana) Braun; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother; and parents, Mary and Samuel Cohn.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Yeshiva of Greater Washington, 2010 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20910.