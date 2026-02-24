Sarah Eckard: Carroll County Resident Finding a Place at the JCC and Beth Israel

Sarah Eckard has been a member of Beth Israel Congregation since she was in third grade. Today, she splits her time working at Beth Israel and for 4Front, a nonprofit initiative of the JCC of Greater Baltimore providing Jewish teens with leadership programs.

Originally from Westminster, in Carroll County, Maryland, Eckard’s family was one of only a few Jewish families in the area. Eckard was first a member of Beth Shalom in Taylorsville. When its doors permanently closed, her family found Beth Israel, where she said she found her “strong Jewish identity.”

At first, Eckard, who still lives in Carroll County, wasn’t interested in getting involved, but as she grew up and became friends with those who were, “I was like, ‘I think I’m missing out.’ So I got really involved in USY and became the youth president for two years,” she said.

At the time, Beth Israel’s youth advisor was Rebecca Rosenfelt, who took Eckard under her wing and encouraged her to get more involved.

“My Jewish identity just kind of kept growing. I loved helping the kids in the Hebrew school, which kind of fueled my love for teaching, which I always wanted to do my whole life,” explained Eckard.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, back to like playing with my Bubbe growing up — I would make her sit and do math with me on a chalkboard. And I would always just try to teach her, teach my sister at home,” she added. “And so that grew, and then in high school, I was on track to do some completer programs for teaching, and I loved it. I learned classroom management, I learned how to make a lesson plan, all of the things.”

The completer program, Eckard described, was a way for students at her high school to take career-ready classes for different professions like nursing, engineering or, in her case, teaching.

While Eckard loved school, she also struggled with her physical and mental health and antisemitic incidents at school. The summer before her senior year, she dropped out. That November, at the end of 2016, she got her GED.

“I’d rather [take the GED] and get on with my adult life and close this chapter and start the next,” she said.

She took on typical teen jobs, like babysitting and working at her local Krispy Kreme while still working at Beth Israel, until the end of the school year. But over the summer she drifted from the congregation.

“There were six months that I didn’t step foot in the synagogue, and I felt a difference. I just need that Jewish piece of me, that active Jewish piece of me, to feel, like, a complete balance in my soul,” Eckard said.

“I didn’t have any active jobs there, and my family’s not a shul family. We don’t go every Saturday. There were no programs that I was interested in, my friends were off to college. There was no reason for me to go. So, if I didn’t have to make the half hour drive, I didn’t,” she explained.

In January 2018, the rabbi at Beth Israel asked her to come back and teach Hebrew school classes. After a few years, she began to take on more responsibilities at the synagogue, working full-time in various roles, including youth advisor and managing the front desk.

Then, in August, Eckard started her new role as an admin and logistics coordinator for 4Front, a role that she was referred to by Rosenfelt.

“It was a new opportunity,” Eckard said. “I was really happy to find another Jewish organization that I could grow in.”

[email protected]