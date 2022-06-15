On May 28, Sarah S. Klein (née Kahnofsky) of Baltimore at home, surrounded by family, at 98. She is survived by daughter Iris Klein (Thomas Friedrich); grandchildren Joshua (Janet) Klein, Eric (Stacey) Friedrich, Anna Friedrich Mangino (Marc Mangino) and Haunah Klein; great-grandchildren Alexia Klein, Lauren Klein, Lucy Friedrich, Molly Friedrich, Luca Mangino and Capri Mangino; and daughter-in-law Pamela Klein. She was predeceased by husband Sidney Klein; children Leslie Klein and Barry Klein; sister Amelia Oppenheim; and parents Chana and Jacob Kahnofsky. She grew up in East Baltimore and spent a lot of time at the Jewish Educational Alliance, where she met Sidney. She was always in the fitness business and enjoyed sharing her love of fitness with others. She and Sidney were very active and loved to play tennis and golf. She worked for the JCC in Baltimore and was a swim director during the summers at Bais Yaakov Girls’ School, and she continued to teach fitness classes until she was 90, when she finally made her long-desired move to Florida.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, P.O. Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282 or the American Lung Association, 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.