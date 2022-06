On June 2, Saul David Davidson of Gaithersburg at 89. He is survived by wife Irma Davidson (née Nasdor); children Larry (Carol) Davidson, Nancy (Joel) Kaufman and stepchildren Craig (Virginia) Colliver, and Mara (Bruce) Riggins; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Louis and Tillye Davidson; and brother Maurice Davidson.

