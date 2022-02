On Feb. 9, Nancy Ellen Schechman of Pikesville at 67. She is survived by daughter Sara (James) Cook; grandchildren Blake Cook and Sophia Cook; and former husband Rubin Schechman. She was predeceased by parents Gertrude and Milton Kramer.

Contributions may be sent to Susan G. Komen Maryland, 303 International Circle, Suite 390, Hunt Valley, MD 21030.