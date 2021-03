On Jan. 7, Benjamin Scheinin of Baltimore at 100. He is survived by children Steven (Barbara) Scheinin, Rita Scheinin, Warren (Dr. Lisa) Scheinin and Norman (Anne-Grace) Scheinin and by nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by wife Sylvia Scheinin (née Silver); sisters Irene Deitchman and Bertha Rudo; and parents Anne and Philip Scheinin.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

