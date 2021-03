On Jan. 21, Irene Scherr (née Schaffer) of Baltimore. She is survived by children Stephen (Linda) Scherr and Mona Beth (Herbert) Arenberg; sister-in-law Jenny Schaffer; grandchildren Jeffrey (Emily) Arenberg and Evan Arenberg; and great-grandchildren Aviva and Aidan Arenberg. She was predeceased by husband Frank Scherr and siblings Eleanor (Jack) Erkis, Norman “Buddy” Schaffer and Alan Donald Schaffer.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.