SCHERR

By
JT Staff
-
0

On Oct. 28, Harry Scherr of Baltimore at 55. He is survived by brother Mark S. Scherr. He was predeceased by parents Sylvan and Barbara Scherr.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here