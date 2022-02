On Jan. 18, William “Bill” J. Schevker of Pikesville at 84. He is survived by wife Sue Schevker (née Siff); children Harry (Lisa) Schevker, Anne Schevker, Jason (Liz) Weiner and Lisa Smolen; and grandchildren Ashley Schevker, Bryce Neary, Brennen Neary and Drew Smolen. He was predeceased by parents Ruth and Harry Schevker and siblings Jerome Schevker and Essie Wolk.

Contributions may be sent to the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Department, 40 Sudbrook Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208.