On Sept. 26, Miriam Schlachman (née Ginsberg) of Baltimore at 89. She is survived by children Barbara (Dr. Lawrence) Zerolnick, Risa (Scott) Berlin and David (Robin) Schlachman; brothers Joel Ginsberg and Murray (Judy) Ginsberg; and grandchildren Jonathan (Liz) Zerolnick, Michael Zerolnick, Matthew (Julia) Zerolnick, J.R. Schlachman, Karli Schlachman and Ben Schlachman. She was predeceased by husband Sidney Schlachman and parents Fannie and Edward Ginsberg.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or University of Maryland Medical Center Foundation – R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, P.O. Box 64573, Baltimore, MD 21298.