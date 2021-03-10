On Jan. 10, Harold “Hank” A. Schlenger of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by children Hal (Alison) Schlenger and Ilene Pyser; grandchildren Zachary (Natasha) Schlenger, Daniel Pyser (fiancee, Ashley Seymour) and Tracey Pyser; and great-grandchildren Caleb and Gia. He was predeceased by wife Carolyn S. Schlenger (née Sachs); parents Deana and Milton Schlenger; siblings Jacob Schlenger, Julia Shulder and Mildred Discher.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland, 1 Asquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202.