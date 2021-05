On April 22, Beverly Schloss of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by brother Stephen Schloss (Susan Green) and nephews Stone Schloss and Adam (Jenny) Schloss. She was predeceased by parents Fannie and Sidney Schloss and sister Adele Weissman.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.