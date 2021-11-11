On Oct. 28, Helen Schneiderman (née Volkin) of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by daughter at heart and pillar of strength Tabitha Patterson; son David Schneiderman; daughter-in-law Jeri Rosatelli; grandchildren Amy Hoffman, Jenn (Daniel) Rodriguez, Samantha Schneiderman, Evan Rosatelli and Noah Schneiderman; and great-granddaughter Becca Hoffman. She was predeceased by husband Albert Schneiderman; daughters Sandra Schneiderman and Betty Cohen; and parents Bessie and Samuel Volkin.

Contributions may be sent to Kappa Guild, c/o Sheila Mentz, 4327 Crestheights Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.