On Oct. 25, Jerome David Schnydman at 77 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by wife of nearly 55 years Tamara Tucker Schnydman; children Rebecca (Larry) Mossing and Andrew (Nancy) Schnydman; and grandchildren Tucker Mossing, Cassidy Mossing, Chloe Schnydman and Jason Schnydman. He is also survived by siblings Samuel (Thea) Schnydman and Hobie (Milton) Bruckner as well as cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. He was dedicated to the Baltimore community, especially Johns Hopkins University where, over his 37-year career, he was a lacrosse coach, admissions director, alumni director and finally executive assistant to the president and secretary to the board of trustees. He served on a number of boards of trustees including the The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, The Central Scholarship Bureau, St. Paul’s School and the Baltimore School for the Arts. He also served as the president of Beth El Congregation. A three-time All American lacrosse player while a student at Johns Hopkins University, he was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2003.