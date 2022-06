On May 13, Annie Schoenfeld (née Maur) of Pikesville at 88. She is survived by husband Frank Schoenfeld; children Joshua Schoenfeld and Emily (David) Marcovitz; and grandchildren E and Ada Marcovitz. She was predeceased by parents Rose and Louis Maur.

Contributions may be sent to NA’AMAT USA, Habonim Dror Camp Moshava or Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebel.