On July 8, Alvan M. Schunick of Baltimore at 97. He is survived by his wife Gertrude Schunick (nee Creeger); children Dr. Dovid Schunick and Susan (Dr. Bruce) Rabin; and grandchildren Adrian and Alexander Rabin. He was predeceased by parents Abraham and Lena Schunick.

Contributions may be made to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 E Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Pikesville, MD 21208.