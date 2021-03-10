On Jan. 17, Charlotte Schwartz (née Rosenthal) of Baltimore at 91. She is survived by daughter Risa (Dr. Alvin) Schuster; grandchildren Peri Schuster, Alisa (Justin) Zinovoy, Amy (Kostya) Kimlat, Jason Schuster (fiancée Adina Izbotsky) and Andrew Schuster; great-grandchildren Ezekiel Jay Zinovoy, Estelle Ivy Kimlat, Adelaide Hazel Kimlat and Fiona Eve Schuster; and daughter-in-law Judy Schwartz. She was predeceased by husband Paul L. Schwartz; son Harry J. Schwartz; brother Edmond C. Rosenthal; and parents Harry and Reba Rosenthal.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.