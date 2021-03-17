On Jan. 9, Harvey Schwartz, son of the late Rose Schwartz Bodek and the late A.J. Schwartz. He was predeceased by wife of 66 years Eleanor Wishnovitz Schwartz. He is survived by children Sharon Horowitz (Alan), Jeff Schwartz (Milayna Subar), Ralph Schwartz (Marci Dickman) and Dov Schwartz (Revital Mashal) and grandchildren Daniel, Eric (Tamar Feinkind) and Joel Horowitz and Ari (Tal), Yael (Avi Fagan), Rachel, Aviva, Hillel and Kate Schwartz. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren Shai and Ziv Schwartz and Lana Horowitz.