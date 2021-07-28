On July 11, Barbara Schwartz of North Carolina at 96. She is survived by children Louis (Stacy) Schwartz, Marcia (Mark) Davis and Nancy (Frank) Brenner; grandchildren Joseph Schwartz (fiancee, Megan Foard), Joshua Schwartz, Andrew Schwartz, Allison Schwartz, Matthew (Jonelle) Brenner, Molly (Mark) Brenner Harbaugh, Jack Davis, Ted Davis and Lea Davis; and great-granddaughter Annie Brenner Harbaugh. She was predeceased by husband Joseph Schwartz.

Contributions may be sent to MAZON-A Jewish Response to Hunger, P.O. Box 96119, Washington, DC 20090.