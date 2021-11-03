SCHWARTZ

On Oct. 18, Edythe Mildred Schwartz of Owings Mills 94. She is survived by children Lisa McKenna and Jay (Kathy) Bank; stepdaughters Judy and Harriet Schwartz; brother Eddie (Becky) Darwin; granddaughter Chloe (Corey) Lee; and great-grandson Oliver Lee. She was predeceased by husbands Daniel Bank and Martin Schwartz; sisters Irene (William) Kahn and Selma (Hy) Rosenstein; and parents Rose and Israel Darwin. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a kind, caring and giving woman who devoted her life to her family.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.


