On Dec. 30, Stephen Z. Schwartz of Silver Spring at 89. He is survived by children David (Shelly) Schwartz and Barry (Lisa) Schwartz and grandchildren Marissa, Deanna and Russell Schwartz. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by wife Deborah Schwartz (née Stiefel); parents William and Elizabeth Schwartz; and older brother Alexander Schwartz. He was a professional engineer and graduate of CCNY. He was well known as an aficionado of chess, classical music, opera and competitive Scrabble.

Contributions may be sent to MoveOn.Org, shoresh.com, hadar.org or the charity of your choice.