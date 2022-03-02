On Feb. 15, Melvin (Mel) Marvin Schwartz passed away peacefully in Charlottesville, Va. at 92. He was born in Philadelphia in 1929 to Bessie and Samuel Schwartz. He had a long and successful career as a materials engineer. He found joy in watching sports, playing tennis and spending time with his family. He was also an avid stamp and coin collector. An experienced author, he wrote 17 books throughout his life. He is survived by daughter Anne-Marie S. Cumming; grandchildren Heather P. (Paul R.) Kunk and David A. Cumming (fiancé Sara Santa Cruz); great-grandchildren Dylan David Kunk, Zoe Virginia Kunk and Asher Gabriel Kunk; and brother-in-law Perry Klein (and his cherished partner Cynthia Vaeth). He was predeceased by wife Carolyn Klein Schwartz; son-in-law David Cumming; brother Morton Schwartz; and parents Bessie and Samuel Schwartz.

Contributions may be sent to the Haden Institute for Nursing.