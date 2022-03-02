On Feb. 13, Rebecca Geller Schwartz of Owings Mills at 57. She is survived by husband Rabbi Steven Schwartz; children Talia, Joshua and Merav Schwartz; parents Rabbi Myron and Eileen Geller; brother Jesse (late Pamela) Geller; sister Deborah Geller; sister-in law Susan (Robert) Chicoski; brother-in-law Brian (Eden) Schwartz; and in-laws Dr. Mayer and Alice Schwartz.

Contributions may be sent to The Rebecca Geller Schwartz Scholarship Fund to Support Alumni Families at Camp Yavneh, the Cape Ann Museum, or Beth El Congregation.