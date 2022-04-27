On April 12, Thelma Rose (Temmy) Schwartz (née Greber), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother at age 95. She is survived by husband of 74 years Marvin N. Schwartz and children Sharon (Michael) Sharp, Judy (Richard) Nudelman and Howard Schwartz. Her greatest joy was being “Bubby” to Philip (Jenna) and Adam Sharp, Jack (Natanya), Kara and Charles Nudelman and Shane (Jordan Zelesnick) and Grace Schwartz. She adored her great-grandchildren Avi Sharp and Nechama, Betzalel, Zahava, Rafael, Josef Dovid and Zev Wolf Nudelman. She is survived by brother and sister-in-law Dr. Mayer and Alice Schwartz and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Samuel and Anna (Bernstein) Greber; siblings Harry (Ruth), Ben (Sarah), Joe (Ida), Sol (Harriet) Greber, Sylvia (Hyman) Freed, Charles Laub, Miriam Hoffman and Evelyn Schneider; brothers-in-law Milton (Phyllis) and Rabbi Sonny Schwartz; and sister in-law Mildred (Millie) Schwartz.

Contributions may be sent to Boys Town Jerusalem Foundation of America, Inc., 209 West 29th St. Suite #6250, New York, NY 10001 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.