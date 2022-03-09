On Feb. 18, Michael (Mike) Jay Schwarz from a long battle with prostate cancer at 86. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by wife Penny (Ulman) Schwarz of Pikesville and son Stefan Schwarz of Reston, Va. He is also survived by former daughter-in-law Christine McCabe; grandchildren James Schaffer and Samantha Schaffer; brother and sister-in-law Louis and Diana Ulman; and nephews Ken (Jaki) Ulman and Doug (Amy Grace) Ulman. He was the son of the late Minnie and Sigmund Schwarz. He attended Peekskill Military Academy and attained his B.S. at Johns Hopkins. He received his J.D. at The University of Maryland Law School. He practiced in solo and small private law practices for over 40 years as a bankruptcy attorney. He was very involved with his son, and served on the board of the Klinefelter Syndrome organization when his son was diagnosed in his mid-20s with this rare genetic condition.

Contributions may be sent to the Scott Joplin Ragtime Foundation, Pelotonia or Rabbi Steven Schwartz’s Discretionary Fund.