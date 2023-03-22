On March 15, Scott Eric Wasserman of Baltimore at 70. He is survived by wife Leslie Wasserman (née Tabackman); children Bonnie (Josh) Goldberg and Lee Wasserman; brother Steven (Barbara) Wasserman; granddaughter Harper Goldberg; sister-in-law Donna (Bob) Wolf; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Neil Wasserman; parents Helen and Isadore Wasserman; mother and father-in-law Leo Tabackman and Shirley Tabackman Teitler; and stepfather Abe Teitler. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to perform magic for the enjoyment of entertaining others. He had an incredible love for his family since they were most important to him. He battled Alzheimer’s for the past 10 years. Even with the memory loss, he was still thankful for every day and would say “things could always be worse.” He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 500 Washington Ave., Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204 or The Soul Center at Beth El, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.