On May 30, Scott Jeffrey Sunshine of Arlington, Va., at 65. He is survived by children Yoni (Lauren) Sunshine and Yehudah Sunshine; brother Steve (Pat) Sunshine; and grandchildren Sonora Bono-Sunshine, Thalia Bono-Sunshine, Benyamin Sunshine and Aryeh Sunshine.

Contributions may be sent to Temple Rodef Shalom.