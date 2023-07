On June 24, Scott Michael Pollinger of Baltimore at 60. He is survived by daughter Lindsay (Aaron) Jacque; mother Sandra Pollinger (née Greif); sister Margie (late Roger) Goldberg; grandchildren Candice Jacque, Allison Jacque and Elijah Jacque; and nieces and nephews Brooke Goldberg, Stuart Goldberg, Ethan Goldberg and Sam Boquist. He was predeceased by father Martin Pollinger.

Contributions may be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Health, PO Box 49104 Baltimore, MD 21297.